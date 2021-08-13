Bilsdale transmitter fire: TV and radio disruption could last up to 14 days
- Published
Households left without TV reception after a transmitter fire could wait up to 14 days for services to be restored.
The blaze at the Bilsdale mast impacted Freeview, DAB, and FM radio signals for more than a million people across North Yorkshire, Teesside and County Durham.
Service has since been restored to hundreds of thousands of homes but thousands remain without coverage.
Mast operators, Arqiva, said it was putting up temporary masts, but this could take between seven and 14 days.
