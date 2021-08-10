Bilsdale transmitter fire: Freeview and FM radio disrupted
Radio and television receptions across Teesside, North Yorkshire and part of County Durham have been disrupted by a fire at a transmission station.
The blaze at Bilsdale on the North York Moors is affecting Freeview TV and FM radio signals, but some stations can still be heard online and on DAB.
North Yorkshire Fire Service said smoke was billowing from the mast, which is 315 metres (1,032ft) tall.
BBC TV can still be watched on iPlayer and on cable and satellite platforms.
A BBC spokesman said: "We're in close contact with the company that runs the transmitter who are working on restoring services.
"For those in the affected area, BBC Tees is still available on BBC Sounds, online and on DAB, as are the BBC's other radio stations."
'Difficult circumstances'
A fire service spokesman said six crews at the scene were "working hard to control the fire in difficult circumstances".
He added: "We ask that members of the public do not go near to the site, particularly as this area has limited access and we need to be able to move vehicles and people around to help fight the fire."
The tower was built in 1969 and provides digital TV signals to a large area of north-east England.
