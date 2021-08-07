Kirkleatham Walled Garden to reopen following restoration
- Published
A walled garden in Redcar which has been closed for more than 30 years will finally open its gates following a £8.32m restoration.
The Grade II-listed Kirkleatham Walled Garden has been restored to its former glory, with formal gardens, a café, shop and 350-seat pavilion for events.
Redcar and Cleveland Council hopes it will attract about 30,000 visitors a year, boosting the borough's economy.
Council leader Mary Lanigan said it was a "fantastic addition" to the area.
The garden will create 37 jobs and will also house a catering and horticultural academy, offering about 160 traineeships and apprenticeships.
Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council drew up plans to regenerate the gardens in 2015.
The project was funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Coastal Communities Fund and Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council.
The site was expected to reopen in spring but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The walled garden opens to the public on 25 August.