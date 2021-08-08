Redcar rescue dogs' paintings up for auction
Artworks created by dogs are going up for auction to raise money for an animal rescue charity in Redcar.
SARA (Saving and Rehoming Animals) came up with the idea to help raise funds during the pandemic, which it said had a "huge impact" on fundraising events.
The canvas artworks were made at the Redcar centre using non-toxic paint, plastic sheets and peanut butter.
Centre manager Abigail Armstrong said volunteers were "very impressed" with the outcome of the artworks.
"We never really expected them to look as good as they did," she said.
The volunteers came up with artist names for the new canine residents, like Jimmy da Vinci and Pepper Picasso.
Ms Armstrong added Akita-cross Jimmy and retired greyhound Peanut loved producing the art the most because "they love treat time, so when they had the chance to enjoy some doggy peanut butter, they were over the moon".
Formed in 1995 to help stray and unwanted animals, the charity currently has 15 dogs, 23 cats and four rabbits in its care.
It costs from £180,000 to £200,000 a year to run, with the vet bills alone sometimes in excess of £45,000 a year.
"The pandemic has had a huge impact on our charity, we weren't able to rehome any animals at all during the first lockdown and we have lost more than a year's worth of events that we hold at the centre and in other venues and we haven't been able to do street collections.
"These were the primary ways we raised, not just funds, but awareness of who we are and what we do. The aim of our charity is to help animals in need and find them their forever homes, so it's been a worrying time for everyone here at SARA," Ms Armstrong added.
The charity hopes to raise £500 with the Animal Artists Auction at the rescue centre on 14 August.
