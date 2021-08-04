Seal freed after week trapped on Stockton rafting course
A seal has been freed after a week stuck on a white water rafting course.
The female seal spent days in the Tees Barrage course in Stockton after it is believed it chased fish through underwater gates which then closed.
The RSPCA said the seal appeared distressed but uninjured. Water was drained and divers opened the gate to open the way for the animal.
A spokeswoman said another seal was seen waiting for it in the river and the pair swam off together.
RSPCA inspector Krissy Raine said: "She is a very big seal and I think she must have followed some fish into this area through the gates.
"This does happen quite a lot in this location but usually the seals can get out.
"In this case her large body probably clattered on the gates and they shut behind her so she was unable to get back into the free-flowing river."
Ms Raine said the Canal and River Trust decided to drain water to allow divers in to open the gates for the seal.
She said: "It was so nice to see her happily leave the area and she appeared in good health with no injuries. She went off with another seal down the River Tees - it was a great moment to witness."
