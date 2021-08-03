Former Cleveland Police chief Mike Veale faces gross misconduct hearing
- Published
The former chief constable of Cleveland Police Mike Veale is to face gross misconduct proceedings.
There was "sufficient evidence" he breached professional standards while leading the force, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Mr Veale, who quit Cleveland Police in 2019, led the Sir Edward Heath inquiry while at Wiltshire Police.
Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Steve Turner said an independent panel will hold a misconduct hearing.
Mr Veale joined Cleveland in 2018 but resigned less than a year later after the IOPC investigation was launched following complaints from the then-Cleveland PCC Barry Coppinger, the man who appointed him.
Since then Mr Veale has acted as an advisor to Leicestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner.
A spokesman for the IOPC said: "We found that there was sufficient evidence to indicate that Mr Veale had breached the standards of professional behaviour.
"Following discussion, we have accepted the then PCC's determinations that Mr Veale should face proceedings for gross misconduct.
"The allegations relate to conduct between July and December 2018 when serving as chief constable.
"It will be for the PCC to formulate the nature of the misconduct charges, based on our findings, and to bring those proceedings to a future misconduct hearing."
A spokeswoman for Mr Turner said: "The matter will shortly be referred to an independent panel, chaired by an independent lawyer, to hold a misconduct hearing to consider the evidence, make appropriate findings and determine any appropriate outcome."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.