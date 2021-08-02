Redcar steelworks: Demolition marks 'beginning of the end'
- Published
Demolition has begun at Redcar's former steelworks which has dominated the Teesside skyline since the 1970s.
It is expected to be cleared within a year with the area earmarked to become home to new green industries, which is claimed will create about 20,000 jobs.
A campaign had been under way to save the site's blast furnace due to its "unique industrial heritage".
The first section of the structure to be dismantled was the main charge conveyor, which started the furnace.
Demolition also took place at the Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant, with the first chimney pulled down on Monday.
All 11 major plants across the site will be demolished, to free up 600 acres of land.
The site was first mothballed in 2010 before being restarted by SSI UK when it took over ownership from Tata Steel in 2012, but it entered liquidation three years later with the loss of more than 2,000 jobs.
Tees Valley Conservative Mayor, Ben Houchen, said while the steelworks "played a vital part" in the area's communities it needed to "look to the future, not the past" when it came to jobs.
"Today marks the beginning of the end for the Redcar steelworks as we've known it," he said.
"We now need to crack on, to make sure the site is cleared by this time next year and nothing stands in the way of bringing new investment and a tsunami of jobs to the site once again."
Mary Lanigan, Independent Group leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council - whose father was a steel worker - also backed the changes.
"Of course, iron and steel making is in our blood here and there is a real sadness to see some of these iconic structures come down," she said.
"That's why it is so important that our industrial heritage is preserved and we have some fantastic projects celebrating the industry which means so much to us and we continue to be very proud of our steel industry which still remains vital to our economy."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.