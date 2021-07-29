Matty Sherrington's family 'overwhelmed' by support
The family of a 14-year-old boy who drowned in the sea have said they are "broken" by his death but "overwhelmed" by the support they have received.
Matty Sherrington was playing in the water with friends near Hartlepool's Steetley Pier when he went missing on 15 July.
An extensive search was launched and his body was found a week later.
His aunt Jennifer Sherrington said the family had been told he was swept out by a rip tide.
She praised emergency services as well as local residents who joined the rescue effort.
"We're absolutely broken. We're all devastated. He was with three of his friends when it happened. They tried to get to him but couldn't," she said.
"The search went on for 13 hours overnight. It means so much. We're overwhelmed by how long they continued. They tried their best [to find him]."
The family have staged a balloon release and laid flowers close to where Matty was found.
An online appeal set up to cover funeral costs and raise money for the RNLI and coastguard has so far raised £6,500.
Matty's cousin, Jessica, said the family is calling for more water safety to be taught in schools and for bigger signs to warn people of the dangers posed by the sea.
"You hear of things like this happening to other families. You never dream it will happen to yours," she told BBC Radio Tees.
"We're trying to make children and parents aware [of the risks]. The sea is not safe. It's beautiful to look at, but it's not safe."
