Matthew Sherrington: Body found in missing teen sea search
- Published
Police searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in the sea on Thursday have found a body.
Cleveland Police said it is yet to be formally identified but the family of Matthew Sherrington have been informed.
The teenager was "playing in the sea" near Steetley Pier in Hartlepool when he disappeared at about 18:00 BST.
A police spokeswoman said the body of a young male was found near the pier on Wednesday morning.
