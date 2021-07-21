Cleveland Bridge: Hundreds of jobs at risk at Darlington steel firm
About 200 jobs are at risk after a County Durham steel firm called in the administrators.
Cleveland Bridge, which was founded in 1877, has helped build structures all over the world including Wembley Stadium's arch, London's Shard and Dubai International Airport.
Darlington Conservative MP Peter Gibson said he was "confident" a buyer could be found to save the firm from closure.
The company has been approached for comment.
'Getting bills paid'
Mr Gibson told BBC Radio Tees he had spoken to senior management at Cleveland Bridge "to get an indication of what was happening and where things were at" and that they had confirmed administrators had been appointed.
"They are urgently seeking someone to buy the business. The fact it has got an 18-month pipeline of work is a very positive sign and the heritage is truly fantastic," he said.
"I don't know the full details [of what has gone wrong]. We know many businesses have suffered during the pandemic with getting bills paid on time."
The site straddles the Darlington and Sedgefield constituencies, and Mr Gibson has released a joint statement with fellow Conservatives Sedgefield MP Paul Howell and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen.
The trio said their "number one priority" was ensuring staff and their families "are supported at this difficult and uncertain time".
They added it was "critical local jobs are protected as part of any deal".
