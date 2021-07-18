Euros 2020: Locals repaint footballer mural daubed with racist graffiti
A mural supporting the England players who faced racial abuse in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 final has been fixed by a community after it was defaced.
Racist graffiti was daubed over the painting of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's shirt numbers in Darlington on Saturday.
The news of the damage was shared by diversity charity The Arthur Wharton Foundation, who called it "vile".
Within hours, locals with brushes and paint had arrived to fix the work.
The mural in Drury Street was painted shortly after the final, in which England lost to Italy on penalties, and was in support of the three players, who had faced a lot of abuse on social media in the aftermath.
It was painted alongside one celebrating Wharton, who was the first black professional footballer in England.
Born in Ghana in 1865, Wharton came to the UK in the 1880s, initially to train as a missionary, but his sporting prowess saw him signed as a goalkeeper for Darlington FC at the age of 19.
The foundation's Shaun Campbell said it was alerted to the damage on Saturday morning and had contacted Durham Police.
He said the words were "vile racist abuse", which was "terrible to see".
"However, with paint brush in hand and paint at the ready, the community turned up," he said.
"Disgusted at what had taken place, we collectively righted the wrong.
"It was so moving [and] touched me deeply."
