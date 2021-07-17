Swan concern over Middlesbrough office block plans
Plans for new office blocks in the centre of Middlesbrough have led to concerns about the fate of local swans.
The Centre Square development would replace a wildlife and aquatic area.
Hundreds of people signed an online petition against the plans and held a small demonstration ahead of the council planning committee meeting.
However, planning officials attached conditions to plans to ensure there was a "10% net gain" in biodiversity over what is on the land at the moment.
Friends of the Earth shared worries ahead of the meeting with a small demonstration outside Middlesbrough Town Hall on Friday.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said objector and campaigner Robert Tucker told the committee how more people had used the outdoors for their mental wellbeing during the pandemic.
Increase biodiversity
He said that more than 500 people had signed an online petition against the loss of the pond in just a couple of days, which he feared could be "paved over" as a private car park, or as part of an office.
"We want things for nature - we've got swans, ducks and wildlife and that's what people like," he said.
Planning official Paul Clarke told the committee they would only consider detailed plans for the offices if developers replaced the biodiversity.
He said: "What that will look like, I can't say until it gets to the reserved application stage."
Sara Sabin, for developer Ashall Projects, said the new landscaping would be "relevant and appropriate" to increase biodiversity.
The planning committee approved outline proposals for three office blocks and detailed plans will be submitted at a later date.
