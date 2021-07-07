Stockton hospital welcomes pregnant nude statue's return
A nude statue removed from a hospital for being "inappropriate" is to be reinstalled nearly 50 years later.
Former Middlesbrough College of Art lecturer Eddie Hawking's sculpture was inspired by wife Audrey's pregnancy.
But it was removed shortly after being placed outside the maternity ward at the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton in 1974.
Daniel Cochran, who tracked it down to its creator's garage, said the hospital had now welcomed it "with open arms".
"I'm delighted for Eddie and Audrey that this statue is making its way back to the hospital," he said.
"It's the culmination of a near 50-year story for a personal and honest sculpture."
'Original home'
Mr Hawking, now 94, agreed to re-donate his work to the hospital on condition it was genuinely wanted by the hospital staff and management.
It was created as a personal tribute to his pregnant wife and never meant to be exhibited until a consultant friend suggested it would be "perfect for the maternity ward", Mr Cochran said.
It was installed but a campaign to have it removed was ultimately successful.
Its existence was recently drawn to Mr Cochran's attention, as founder of arts project North East Statues, and he tracked it down to Mr Hawking's garage in Bristol.
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust chief executive Julie Gillon said the hospital was "excited to see this statue returned to its original home".
The Darlington-based Arthur Wharton Foundation will pay for the work to be restored with the trust covering the cost of transporting it from Bristol.
