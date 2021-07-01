Taylor Black murderer given life sentence
- Published
A man who killed another man in what police described as "a pre-planned and brutal attack" has been jailed for life.
The body of Taylor Black was found at a house in Ketton Road, Stockton, in February 2020. The 18-year-old had suffered a number of stab wounds.
Nathan Costello, 32, had denied murder, but was convicted following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.
Costello, of Ketton Road, must serve a minimum term of 21 years.
'Kind-hearted son'
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Supt Wayne Fox, from the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Murder Investigation Team, said: "Nathan Costello took the life of Taylor Black in the most brutal of circumstances.
"This was a pre-planned attack. Costello had previously threatened to harm Taylor prior to him being murdered and he proceeded to take his life in the most violent way possible.
"He has shown no remorse for what he has done and has offered no explanation for his actions to any of Taylor's family.
"Costello entered a not guilty plea, and in doing so, added to the suffering of Taylor's family who have had to endure a painful and arduous trial which has involved graphic detail of his actions on that fateful day.
"No guilty verdict, or sentence, will ever bring Taylor back but I sincerely hope they can take some form of comfort from knowing that Costello will spend a significant time imprisoned for his crime."
In a statement after sentencing, Taylor Black's mother, Lindsey, said: "Nothing can ever bring my beautiful, gentle, kind-hearted son back, but at least now we have justice for him we can try to move on as a family and we can take small steps each day to try to live our lives in the way which Taylor would want us to."