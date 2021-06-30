Inadequate Woodlands children's home in Newby to shut
- Published
A home for disabled children is to shut after inspectors rated it inadequate and found some youngsters faced threats of physical harm.
It also found padlocks on cupboards to stop children getting food and snacks.
Roseberry Specialist Care Centres, which runs the home, said many of the criticisms related to one child who had needs that it had not been told about.
The firm confirmed Woodlands would be closed and the building sold.
Chairman of Roseberry Specialist Care, Ron McNamara, said that in the 10 years since Woodlands opened it had assisted many young people with autism and complex needs to "achieve their individual potential".
'Padlocked cupboards'
Woodlands provides care for up to six children who have learning and physical disabilities.
During an inspection in April, Ofsted found children did not live in a "settled home environment" due to the high number of serious incidents that occurred there.
They found children were subjected to threats of physical harm from other children, and staff did not have the skills to manage and reduce these risks.
They also said the padlocks on kitchen cupboards gave the home an "institutional feel".
Ofsted found that medication errors were frequent, resulting in some children being given the incorrect doses of medication.
However, it also found that staff encouraged children to remain active.
'Huge loss'
It added: "Staff provide the children with a range of fun and educational activities aimed at developing their skills and stimulating their interests."
Mr McNamara said: "In February 2021 we admitted a young person to the home whose support needs turned out to be far greater than we had been informed and we issued 28 days' notice to the child's placing authority to find an alternative placement."
He said another place could not be found and rather than put the child in an inappropriate home, the child stayed because staff "had a duty of care".
He also said this "undoubtedly affected the environment for the other young people and for the staff".
