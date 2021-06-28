£2m of drugs seized from organised criminals in Teesside since May
More than £2m of drugs have been seized in Teesside since May in a crackdown against organised crime, police said.
Cleveland Police revealed the removal of the Class A, B and C drugs prevented about 200,000 £10 street deals.
As part of Operation Endeavor weapons, including machetes, bb guns, knives and a grappling hook chain, were also taken from suspected criminals.
Cash and cars were seized and 135 people have been charged or reported for summons for a number of offences.
'Potential death'
Chief Constable Richard Lewis said: "What's clear to me is that these drugs were destined for the streets and in seizing them, my teams have ... prevented further harm to communities and saved lives.
"Organised crime groups and violent criminals ruin lives and the consequences of their offending is far reaching.
"As they look to strengthen their networks and push drugs onto our streets, our specialist officers are working to be one step ahead of them and seek justice before the courts."
Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner said: "Every drug deal is a potential death and our officers deserve significant recognition and praise for the amount of harm they may have prevented during this operation."
