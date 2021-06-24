Man charged over police officer throat cutting
A man has been charged over an attack in which a police officer had his throat cut.
Cleveland Police said the officer was punched to the ground and attacked while trying to make an arrest in Middlesbrough on Saturday.
The officer was left shaken but unharmed, the force said.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
