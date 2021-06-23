Natalie Jenkins murder: Cleveland Police scale back investigation
Police investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of a woman have scaled back their inquiry.
Natalie Jenkins, 32, was last seen in Middlesbrough in December 2019.
Cleveland Police said detectives had made the "difficult decision" to move from a "proactive to reactive" investigation after following "thousands of lines of inquiry".
Five people who were arrested in connection with the case have all been released without charge.
Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow said: "A dedicated team of officers has worked tirelessly on this complex investigation and making the decision to scale back has been a very tough decision to make.
"Officers have done everything they can at this stage in the investigation and unfortunately there are still people out there who haven't come forward with answers to push this investigation forward.
"Hopefully one day the people that withhold this information will do the right thing and come forward with the truth for the sake of Natalie's family.
"We have recently spoken with Natalie's family and they understand that the force will continue to appeal for information from the public and the investigation will be reviewed each year."
He said officers have investigated 115 reported sightings of Ms Jenkins, viewed 130 CCTV clips, taken almost 1,200 statements and seized 1,500 items of potential evidence.
Ms Jenkins from Thornaby, was last seen on CCTV walking towards Albert Park on Park Road South in Middlesbrough at 23:38 GMT on 10 December 2019.
