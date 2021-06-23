Boy killed in motocross crash 'died doing what he loved'
- Published
A 13-year-old boy who was killed in a crash between motorbikes at a former motocross site "died doing what he loved", his family have said.
Mason Wright was killed in the crash in South Bank, Middlesbrough, on Saturday.
In a statement released through Cleveland Police, his family said he had been riding motorbikes since he was three years old.
Police said their "thoughts are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time".
Mason's family said: "Our boy Mason, 13 years young, sadly lost his life doing what he's loved doing since he was three years old.
"He was loved by everyone he crossed paths with in the short time he has been with us all. All our love our diamond from dad, mam ginger and your little mate Kenton."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.