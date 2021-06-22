Police officer's throat cut while making arrest in Middlesbrough
A police officer was punched to the ground and had his throat cut while trying to make an arrest.
The officer went to intervene when he thought he had seen a drug deal taking place in Athol Street, Middlesbrough, at about 20:30 BST on Saturday.
He was then punched and held down by two men while a third cut his throat.
Cleveland Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of suspect Aaron Gray, 30, who is thought to be in Middlesbrough.
The force said two of the men involved have not been identified but detectives "urgently" need to speak to Mr Gray.
Det Supt Helen Barker said: "This was an incident which involved an officer who was simply carrying out his policing duties.
"Thankfully he was not seriously physically injured however, understandably, he remains very shaken. He is recovering at home and has received many messages of support from colleagues across the force.
"We need to locate and speak to Gray as quickly as possible. We believe he remains in the local area, probably within Middlesbrough."