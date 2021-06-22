Tomasz Dembler death: Seventh person charged with murder
A seventh person has been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in woodland in Middlesbrough.
The body of Tomasz Dembler, 39, was discovered near Flatts Lane Country Park on 12 April.
Zbigniew Pawlowski, 41, has appeared before magistrates and was remanded to return to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday.
A further five men and one woman are also accused of Mr Dembler's murder and are due to stand trial in January.
They are:
- Krysztof Ziolkowski, aged 46, of Spring Bank, Hull
- Martin Chielewski, 27, of Marton Road, Middlesbrough
- Adam Czerwinski, aged 44, of Edward Street, North Ormesby, Middlesbrough
- Rafael Chmielewski, 36, of Birchington Avenue, Middlesbrough
- Monika Slawomira Solerska, 36, of Birchington Avenue, Middlesbrough
- Tomasz Marek Reczycki, 37, of Ashfield Avenue, Middlesbrough
