Darlington stabbing: Teenager taken to hospital
A teenager has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Darlington.
Officers were called to reports of a "serious assault" on Collingsway in the West Park area at about 12:45 BST.
The male victim, aged in his mid-teens, was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital suffering from stab wounds, Durham Police said.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and is helping police with their inquiries, the force said. It is thought the teenagers are known to each other.
The North East Ambulance Service said it received a call at about 12:30 BST and one patient was taken to hospital.
It also requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
Local councillors wrote on social media that nearby Wyvern Academy was "on lockdown".
The school released a statement which said the incident happened in the surrounding area and was not connected to it.
It had asked parents to collect pupils at the end of the day as a "safety precaution" following police and local authority advice.
"Thank you to all our families who acted promptly and calmly to the request of collection of pupils at the end of school today," a statement read.
