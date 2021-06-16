Man found dead in Marske house fire identified
A man found dead after a house fire has been identified by murder case detectives.
The body of Steven McGowan, 47, was found by firefighters at a home in Wheatacre Close in Marske shortly after 02:00 BST on 9 June.
A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released while inquiries continue, Cleveland Police said.
A force spokeswoman said officers were appealing for information.
