Man found dead in Marske house fire identified

Published
image captionCleveland Police launched a murder inquiry after the discovery of Steven McGowan's body

A man found dead after a house fire has been identified by murder case detectives.

The body of Steven McGowan, 47, was found by firefighters at a home in Wheatacre Close in Marske shortly after 02:00 BST on 9 June.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released while inquiries continue, Cleveland Police said.

A force spokeswoman said officers were appealing for information.

