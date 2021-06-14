Thornaby death: Toni Butler's family says she was 'one of a kind'
The family of a woman who died following an alleged incident in Thornaby has said she was "one of a kind".
Toni Butler, 25, died after she was found by paramedics called to a property on Vulcan Way, on 10 June.
Keegan Barnes, 28, of Vulcan Way, appeared earlier before Teesside Magistrates' Court charged with murder.
She was remanded into custody and will next appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday.
The tribute by Ms Butler's family was released in a statement by Cleveland Police.
