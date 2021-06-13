Thornaby death: Toni Butler named as victim by police
A woman who died following what police described as an incident on Teesside has been named as Toni Butler.
The 25-year-old was found by paramedics called to a property on Vulcan Way in Thornaby on Thursday.
Cleveland Police later charged a 28-year-old woman with murder and she is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A force spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with Toni's family and friends at this difficult time."
Detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone with information which may assist the investigation to get in touch.
