River Tees seals: 'Keen-eyed' spotters sought for survey
- Published
People with a "keen eye and plenty of enthusiasm" are being asked to record sightings of seals on Teesside.
The Canal and River Trust charity is seeking volunteers as part of a survey identifying the impact of the creatures on fish stocks in the River Tees.
A series of one-hour surveys will be carried out at high tide at the Tees Barrage and Newport Bridge.
The number of grey or harbour seals, and their feeding habits, will be noted.
Pollution and hunting meant the seal population disappeared from the area for more than 100 years, but improvements in water quality in the 1980s prompted a return.
Caitlin Hayman, from the Canal and River Trust, said: "Plenty of enthusiasm and a keen eye are the only experience or prior knowledge required.
"Volunteers will be helping support valuable work that will give us a much better understanding of seal behaviour in and around the Tees Barrage.
"This is a great opportunity to get out in the fresh air this summer and learn about these amazing animals."
