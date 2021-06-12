Thornaby death: Woman charged with murder
A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a woman reported dead by ambulance staff.
Police were called by the emergency crew to Vulcan Way in Thornaby on Teesside at 12:40 BST on Thursday.
A 28-year-old woman arrested at the time has been charged with murder and will appear before Teesside magistrates on Monday.
A 15-year-old girl also arrested has been released with no further action to be taken.
Police are appealing for information.
