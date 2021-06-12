Hartlepool lollipop woman injury prompts plea for crossing wardens
A lollipop woman being hit by a car and injured while on duty has left a council seeking new crossing patrol staff for an "extremely busy" road.
Hartlepool Council said it was doing its very best to reinstate cover on Park Road but all its spare staff were covering other absences.
Burn Valley councillor Jonathan Brash called for an "urgent solution".
Leaving the position vacant for the rest of the school year would "put children's lives in danger", he said.
"Park Road is extremely busy with no crossing points anywhere near where school children need to cross, so taking this service away is a dereliction of duty and cannot go unchallenged," he said.
Council assistant director for place management Kieran Bostock said all casual staff employed to cover absences were already allocated to other locations.
"We have been trying to recruit more crossing patrol staff and have been advertising those posts for a number of months now, but we need people to come forward and apply for them," he said.
The authority has 28 crossing patrol sites to cover and 31 wardens but wants to build up a large bank of casual staff to cover absences.
Anyone interested in training to become a crossing patrol warden is asked to contact the council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
