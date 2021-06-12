Covid-19: Delta variant drives case rises in North East
A rise in Covid-19 cases on Teesside is being driven by the Delta variant, public health bosses have warned.
The dominant strain has been identified in Stockton, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Hartlepool and Darlington.
South Tees joint director of public health Mark Adams said he expected further increases although the numbers were still relatively low.
Latest figures show 246 confirmed cases and 636 "probable cases" of the Delta variant across the North East.
North Tyneside was the first area in the region to confirm cases of the mutation, thought to have originated in India.
Mr Adams said getting vaccinated with two doses was critical and people should take up the offer of free testing twice a week.
It is looking increasingly likely the government will announce a delay in removing remaining Covid-19 restrictions as planned on 21 June, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Association of Directors of Public Health said relaxing all limits risked an increase in hospital admissions and called for a delay.
There have been 42,323 confirmed cases of the Delta strain in the UK with nearly 30,000 reported in the past week, accounting for about 90% of all Covid-19 cases.
Incidence is highest in parts of the North West including Blackburn with Darwen, Bolton, Manchester and Wigan.
Northumberland's infection rate has increased from 14 to 93 per 100,000 people in the past week.
Newcastle's cases have doubled in the same period with the city council confirming 70% were caused by the Delta variant.
Gateshead's public health director, Alice Wiseman, said the borough's 130 new cases were a really significant rise.
"It is the speed of the rise I am most concerned about," she said.
The majority of cases were in younger age groups and those unvaccinated, with 70% under 30, she said.
Mobile Covid surge testing units in North Tyneside have been diverted to areas with faster-rising cases although infections in the borough are increasing.
Cases in Sunderland have almost tripled in a week from 14 to 41.8 per 100,000.
