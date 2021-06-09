BBC News

Marske house fire: Arrest after man's body found

Published

A man has been arrested after a body was found in a fire at a house.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property in Wheatacre Close, Marske, just after 02:15 GMT on Wednesday.

Cleveland Police confirmed that a man from the address was found dead but is yet to be formally identified.

A spokesman for the force said a 25-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the death and remains in custody.

