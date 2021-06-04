£150k Middlesbrough cannabis farm found above old pizza shop
- Published
A cannabis farm with a street value of £150,000 has been found above an old pizza shop.
Cleveland Police said they seized 189 plants from the property on Wilson Street, Middlesbrough, on Thursday.
The force said there had been no arrests but "inquiries are ongoing".
Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the farm to get in touch. The raid was carried out after nearby security staff alerted police to "suspicious circumstances".
