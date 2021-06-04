Boy injured in Eaglescliffe crash gets new bike
- Published
A seven-year-old boy who was seriously injured when he was knocked off his bike by a drug-driver has been given a new bicycle.
Noah Herring, then aged six, had been with dad James in Eaglescliffe, Stockton, in February, when Harry Summersgill crashed into him.
Summersgill, 24, mounted a pavement at twice the 30mph speed limit and hit a bus stop.
Cleveland Police said Noah's bike had been his "pride and joy".
The surprise gift was unveiled as the youngster and his family visited Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit in Wynyard for a tour.
PC Natalie Horner said the gesture was about making the schoolboy happy.
"He lost his bike that day and he's been devastated ever since so we have just done our best to get that smile back on his face," she said.
Police said Summersgill had got behind the wheel "highly intoxicated by drugs" and "had no regard for the danger he posed to anyone else" when he crashed into Noah near Preston Park at about 07:00 GMT on 28 February.
Noah, who was wearing a helmet and was on a cycle path when he was hit from behind by Summersgill's Mercedes, suffered a bleed on the brain and fractures to his leg and collarbone.
Summersgill, from Long Newton near Stockton, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court and was jailed for three years.
He was also banned from driving for six-and-a-half years.
Mr Herring said he hoped what had happened would not deter his son from riding again.
"It's a big part of my life and I hope it will be a big part of his life too in the future," he said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.