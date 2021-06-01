Middlesbrough bus offers easy route to vaccinations
- Published
A mobile clinic is now operating in Middlesbrough in an attempt to make Covid-19 vaccinations more accessible.
The specially-adapted bus aims to boost vaccination rates in areas with low uptake and provide improved access for people who may find it difficult to get to a designated centre.
It can deliver up to 250 jabs a day and will be in various locations all week.
No appointment is needed for anyone over the age of 40 who has not yet received their first vaccination.
Those who have had an AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks ago and not yet received their second dose, can also turn up.
Pop up 'success'
The Riverside Stadium vaccination hub will be temporarily closed during half term, due to international football matches taking place, and during this time additional vaccination capacity will be available at Darlington Arena.
South Tees joint director of public health Mark Adams said: "In Middlesbrough we know there are parts of town where the uptake has been lower and our focus is now on trying to ensure everyone across our communities is protected.
"After the success of pop-up clinics I'm pleased we're now able to use the bus as another opportunity for people to be vaccinated."
On Monday and Wednesday the bus will be at Central Library, Abu Bakr Mosque, Cannon Park Way on Friday, and Acklam Green Centre, Stainsby Road, on 7 and 8 June.
