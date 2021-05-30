Transpennine rail upgrade leaves 'glaring lack' on Teesside
The "glaring lack of electrification" for Teesside in plans for improvements on the Transpennine rail route is "disappointing", an MP has said.
The government said it was investing £317m to boost punctuality and reliability for passengers between York, Leeds and Manchester.
Proposals for "even more extensive electrification" on the route were being considered, it said.
Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald said the same upgrade on Teesside was "vital".
The former Labour shadow transport secretary said: "The line improvement has been a priority for several years and remains so and, if we are to truly level up, better rail connectivity is key."
Any upgrade on the line was important but "one glance at the rail map reveals the glaring lack of electrification between Northallerton and Teesport", he said.
Electric trains cost more but are lighter and faster.
It is estimated only about 38% of the UK rail network uses electrification to power trains without the need for an on-board fuel supply such as diesel, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Transport Minister Andrew Stephenson said the government was modernising and expanding the railways to provide passengers with "reliable and resilient services they expect".
Electrification would also help make journeys greener, the government said.
Statutory body Transport for the North said the government should urgently publish details on proposals for new and upgraded lines between northern cities.
Explaining how and when this would happen would give confidence promised schemes would go ahead, it said.
