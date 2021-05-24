Cleveland Police communication head charged with indecent images
The former head of communications at Cleveland Police has been charged with making indecent images of children.
John William Green, 42, was suspended upon his arrest and has since resigned as head of corporate communications, the force said.
A spokeswoman said the charge related to "alleged off-duty conduct".
Mr Green is due to appear before magistrates on 16 July. Police are warning people to "avoid speculation which could prejudice proceedings".
Assistant Chief Constable Lisa Orchard said: "As soon as we were made aware of the allegations, we began a thorough investigation and the staff member was suspended from their role.
"As they have now been charged and criminal proceedings are active it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further in relation to the case at this stage.
"We would, however, ask that people avoid speculation which could in any way prejudice proceedings."
