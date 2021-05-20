Former Hartlepool MP Mike Hill breached sexual misconduct policy
Former MP Mike Hill breached Parliament's sexual misconduct policy, an independent panel has found.
The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said Mr Hill, who quit as Labour MP for Hartlepool in March, would have faced a significant sanction had he not resigned.
Its chairman said the panel took a "very serious view of his conduct".
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has stripped Mr Hill of his right to a parliamentary pass as a former MP.
Mr Hill is also awaiting the outcome of an employment tribunal, with a decision expected next month.
One of his former Parliamentary workers alleges he sexually harassed and bullied her over a 16-month period, groping her and rubbing himself against her.
Sir Stephen Irwin, chairman of the IEP, said of Mr Hill: "Had he remained a member of Parliament, a significant sanction would have been under consideration.
"In the light of his resignation, however, the sub-panel concluded that no available sanction met the facts of this case and the specific circumstances of the responder. They therefore did not impose or recommend a sanction."
