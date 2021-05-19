Darlington to get another 125 government jobs
A further 125 civil service jobs are to be moved to Darlington over the next four years, it has been announced.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) roles follow 1,250 earlier announced by the Treasury and Department for International Trade.
The jobs will move "as and when existing roles become available", the Tees Valley Combined Authority said.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it demonstrated the government's "commitment to level up" the UK.
The department is responsible for areas such as business growth, industrial policy and research and development, and the jobs will all form part of the government's Northern Economic Campus.
'Whitehall's ear'
"Our policy developers and decision-makers should reflect the communities they serve," Mr Kwarteng said.
"Relocating these civil service roles will ensure central government hears the voice of local communities louder and clearer than ever before, while creating hubs of economic opportunity and growth across the UK."
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen welcomed the plan, saying it "further cements the position of the new Darlington campus at the centre of government policy, giving us Whitehall's ear like never before".
The Department for International Trade announced in March it would open an office in Darlington and employ 500 senior civil servants by 2030 as one of four hubs being created around the UK.
The Treasury is also set to move 750 jobs from London.
