Ex-MP Mike Hill calls harassment accuser 'vengeful person'
- Published
An ex-Labour MP has accused a former parliamentary staffer of being out for revenge by claiming he sexually harassed her.
Former Hartlepool MP Mike Hill is also accused of bullying the woman over 16 months, groping her and rubbing himself against her.
The 58-year-old, who stood down as an MP in March, denies the allegations.
However, he has admitted he wanted a sexual relationship with the woman despite already being married.
An employment tribunal was read a text in which Mr Hill apparently told her she was fired and that she had three months during the parliamentary summer recess to clear her desk.
However, Mr Hill said he had never intended to sack the woman, who is being identified as Ms A.
"[The text] was a statement saying 'I've had enough' and it was never followed through with in any shape or form," he said.
He denied wanting to take revenge on Ms A, saying: "I am not a vengeful person. The only vengeful person in the room is the claimant."
'Rejected your advances'
Mr Hill was questioned about an exchange between himself and Ms A in which he had refused to increase her £45,000 salary.
"Had the claimant not rejected your advances, had she succumbed, you would have found a way to give her that pay rise," the claimant's lawyer, Samuel Nicholls, said.
"There was no relationship and that is not true," Mr Hill replied.
Ms A was a tenant in a flat belonging to Mr Hill and the tribunal was also read text messages between the pair in which he was apparently pushing her to find new accommodation.
She replied it was "not doable" on her wage, adding: "I didn't sign up for a scruffy little bedsit. That's not me."
The former MP said prior to taking the claimant on as an employee, he had once paid a mortgage payment on her behalf to help her out "as a friend".
Asked whether he had difficulty distinguishing between personal and professional matters, he replied: "Not at all."
Last week the tribunal heard Mr Hill had sent her texts telling her he "craved" her body and was "in love" with her.
Mr Hill was suspended from the Labour Party in September 2019 over the allegations, but was reinstated in October of that year to fight the general election.
His resignation earlier this year triggered a by-election that saw Hartlepool swing to the Conservatives.
The hearing at the Central London Employment Tribunal is expected to continue until Wednesday.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.