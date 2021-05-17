Middlesbrough school armed fight suspects charged
Three men have been charged with an aggravated burglary which is thought to have led to an armed brawl in the grounds of a school.
Berwick Hills Primary School in Middlesbrough was put into lockdown on Friday morning when men with weapons were seen fighting.
Cleveland Police believe the confrontation was linked to an earlier theft.
The men, aged 18, 27 and 28, will appear before magistrates later.
The youngest is also charged with two counts of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, burglary, theft of vehicle, dangerous driving, driving with no licence or insurance and criminal damage.
The 27-year-old is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a blade in a public place.
A further three men arrested on Friday on suspicion of affray have been released and will face no further action.
Armed police units were scrambled to the scene in Westerdale Road at about 08:40 BST on Friday but none of the schoolchildren was injured.
A member of the public who helped officers in restrain the suspects was wounded.
He was taken to hospital for minor injuries and released later in the day.