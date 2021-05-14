Ex-Hartlepool Labour MP Mike Hill admits wanting sexual relationship with employee
- Published
An ex-Labour MP has admitted to a tribunal he wanted a sexual relationship with a parliamentary worker despite already being married.
Former Hartlepool MP Mike Hill texted the woman to say he loved her and wanted to marry her, the hearing heard.
The woman, known as Ms A, claims he sexually harassed and bullied her over a 16-month period, groping her and rubbing himself against her body.
Mr Hill, 58, who stood down as an MP in March, denies the allegations.
During cross-examination, the claimant's lawyer, Samuel Nicholls, asked Mr Hill if he had wanted to have sex with Ms A.
Mr Hill responded: "I wanted a relationship, if that's what you call sex. Part of having a relationship would be that."
Asked by Mr Nicholls whether he loved Ms A, Mr Hill said: "At some stage, I believe I was in love with her."
'Embarrassing' messages
In other text messages Mr Hill said he wanted Ms A to be part of his future and had hoped he could look after her and care for her.
"If I could propose to you today, I would," he said. "But if you're not interested, then what's the point. I'd end up in torture.
"Didn't know your feelings were a million miles from that. Sorry. I couldn't cope with a loveless future as I have that now."
The tribunal heard Mr Hill was married at the time of the "embarrassing" messages and that he accepted the claimant did not want a romantic relationship with him.
He said he moved on and he and the complainant ended up with a working relationship.
Mr Hill was suspended from the Labour Party in September 2019 over the allegations, but was re-instated a month later to fight the general election.
He resigned from his seat in March of this year, triggering a by-election that saw his Hartlepool seat swing to the Conservatives.
Earlier in the hearing, Mr Hill said he had received training on the issue of sexual harassment while in a previous role as a regional organiser for the trade union Unison.
He said he was aware the claimant had post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.
The hearing at the Central London Employment Tribunal continues.
