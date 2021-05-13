Ex-Hartlepool Labour MP Mike Hill 'tried to get worker to kill herself'
A former Labour MP tried to get a parliamentary worker to "kill herself" while seeking to drive her out of her job, a tribunal has heard.
The woman, known as Ms A, claims former Hartlepool MP Mike Hill used a staffing review as a pretext to force through her redundancy after she rejected his alleged sexual advances.
She claimed Mr Hill would rub against her and grab her bottom, and texted her that he "craved" her body.
Mr Hill denies the allegations.
Under cross examination at an employment tribunal, Ms A said she had been put under pressure through the redundancy process and a threat to end her tenancy of a flat.
She told the hearing: "Mr Hill was trying to get me to kill myself so this would all go away.
"He was trying to get me to take my own life."
Mr Hill later told the tribunal he was "horrified" at that suggestion and would never push anyone to that point.
'Get rid of me'
The tribunal heard a review of staffing had been carried out due to budget issues but Ms A claims Mr Hill used it to force her out.
"Mr Hill is a very clever, calculating man and he took the opportunity of the staffing review as the way to get rid of me," she said.
"He had to find a way to get rid of me because I was not going to conform to his harassment and he had to get rid of me in a legal way."
Mr Hill's lawyer, Tom Perry, suggested this was not the case as other parliamentary staff were affected by the review but Ms A said she believed it was about her.
She claims she suffered bullying and harassment over a 16-month period while Mr Hill was an MP.
'Headless chicken'
Ms A said Mr Hill ignored her messages, making her role a "nightmare", and claims this was because she rejected his sexual advances.
"He wanted rid of me because I would not have a sexual relationship that he wanted," she said.
"I had had enough of the manipulation, I was fed up with the lies, the sexual harassment, I did not want to be there any more."
Because Mr Hill "ignored" her messages, she claimed she had to chase "around the Palace of Westminster trying to track him down".
"I was running around like a headless chicken. He did that to frustrate me," she said.
"He would make you run around the whole of parliament looking for him and he was sitting on the terrace having a pint with his friends."
Mr Hill was suspended from the Labour Party in September 2019 over the allegations, but was re-instated a month later to fight the general election.
He resigned from his seat in March of this year, triggering a by-election that saw his Hartlepool seat swing to the Conservatives.
The tribunal continues.
