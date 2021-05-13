Cleveland Police arrest five over fake officer cash scam
Five men have been arrested over an alleged scam in which fraudsters posing as police told dozens of people to send them money.
Cleveland Police said more than 60 people had been phoned and told they had to withdraw large amounts of cash as they were "under threat".
One victim almost handed over £4,000, a force spokeswoman said.
The men aged between 22 and 44 were arrested in London on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud.
The spokeswoman said the majority of the victims were in the Cleveland and North Yorkshire area, with the phone calls made in November 2020.
Det Insp Jim Forster said: "It is easy to fall victim to potential scams over the phone, and particularly if people are reportedly impersonating a police officer.
"Officers or banks would never ask you to withdraw or transfer cash or give money to a courier to pick up.
"If you receive an unexpected call where someone asks for your bank details or asks you to withdraw cash, then put the phone down.
"Tell a trusted family member or friend and report the incident to police."
The case is being investigated by Cleveland Police and and the North East Regional Specialist Operations Unit.
