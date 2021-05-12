Ex-Hartlepool Labour MP Mike Hill 'sexually harassed woman'
- Published
An ex-Labour MP groped a parliamentary worker and texted her that he "craved" her body, a tribunal has heard.
The woman, known only as Ms A, claims former Hartlepool MP Mike Hill sexually harassed and bullied her over 16 months during his four-year stint in office.
She also said "Jekyll and Hyde" Mr Hill rubbed his erect penis against her and made her feel "scared", the Central London Employment Tribunal was told.
Mr Hill denies the allegations. The tribunal continues.
In a statement, the woman, who had an existing post-traumatic stress disorder, said: "The situation he put me in kept me paralysed and helpless like a caged animal."
The claimant said Mr Hill's behaviour exacerbated her mental health issues.
"I felt Mr Hill had a 'Jekyll and Hyde' personality in that time, he would be friendly with me, but at others, particularly after I rejected his advances, he would turn and act like he hated me," she said.
"It got to the stage where I couldn't cope with it any more and it was making me ill."
Ms A said Mr Hill's advances began with text messages but progressed to groping her and rubbing himself against her body in his London flat.
The claimant said the incident left her "crying and shaking", adding: "I was very distressed and confused and felt physically sick."
'You must be frigid'
She said Mr Hill had not acknowledged or apologised for his alleged conduct, but she told him she felt "very threatened" by his actions and that he must not do it again.
Ms A claimed Mr Hill once told her "you must be frigid or something" when she rejected his alleged advances.
She said he would frequently rub himself against her and grab her bottom if they were both in his parliamentary office.
Ms A said she did not want to tell her family about the allegations and be forced to leave London and return home.
"I have been receiving specialist therapy and I have learned that other sufferers of coercive/narcissistic abuse did what I did, which was for a time at least, to try and keep the abuser 'on side'," her statement said.
During cross-examination at a virtual hearing, Ms A said she had previously received a £40,000 out-of-court settlement from a former employer.
Mr Hill was suspended from the Labour Party in September 2019 over the allegations, but was re-instated in October of that year to fight the general election.
He resigned from his seat in March of this year, triggering the by-election that saw his Hartlepool seat swing to the Conservatives.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.