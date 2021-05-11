Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston rebuffs calls for resignation
- Published
Five of the seven members of a council's executive body have called on its elected mayor to quit.
In a letter to Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston they said they had lost confidence in him and urged him to leave his post "with immediate effect".
They wrote it was "collectively agreed that we can no longer support you in the mayoral position due to your consistent poor conduct and behaviour".
In response, Mr Preston said the allegations were "completely untrue".
The letter, posted on Facebook by deputy mayor Antony High, was also signed by councillors Dorothy Davison, Dennis McCabe, Chris Hobson and Ashley Waters - all members of Middlesbrough Independent Group.
They make a number of accusations regarding Mr Preston's actions in relation to some financial matters and the following of required council procedures.
'Do things differently'
In a post on Facebook, Mr Preston, 54, described the allegations as "unfounded" and claimed they were made by those "who don't like the fact that I'm upsetting the applecart".
The former hedge fund manager who was elected as mayor in 2019 said: "I do things differently, I challenge the status quo and I clearly upset a few people along the way who'd like things to stay just how they are.
"I won't stop. I won't resign. I'll keep doing what's best for Middlesbrough.
"Ultimately, if anyone believes I've done wrong, they'd be better advised going through the appropriate channels and put in an official complaint to the council."
Conservative Mieka Smiles is the only executive member, aside from Mr Preston himself, who has not signed the letter.
She has been approached for comment.
