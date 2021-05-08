BBC News

Elections 2021: Hartlepool Council remains under no overall control

Published
image copyrightHartlepool Council
image captionHartlepool Council's election results were announced shortly before 15:00 BST

Conservatives won the most seats in the Hartlepool Council elections, but it is set to remain coalition-led after no party secured overall control.

Thirty-six seats were contested following a boundary review which saw three extra positions created.

The Conservatives won 13 with Labour taking 11.

The council results follow victory in this week's by-election for Jill Mortimer, who became the seat's first Conservative MP.

Independents secured 10 with the remaining two going to the Independent Union.

Before Thursday's vote, the council had been led by a coalition of Conservatives and a mix of independents.

With all results declared, the Conservatives gained nine seats.

Labour has five more than it did previously, with the independents suffering a number of losses.

In the Rossmere Ward, Labour candidates Moss Boddy and Julie Clayton were forced to draw straws after a tie with Mr Boddy emerging victorious.

Richard Moss, BBC Look North's political editor, said the Conservatives had made "big gains" with Labour also improving its position "after several years of splits and defections".

