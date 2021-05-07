Tees Valley Mayor election: Conservative Ben Houchen retains role
- Published
Conservative Ben Houchen has been re-elected as Tees Valley Mayor.
He beat Labour's Jessie Joe Jacobs, the only other candidate for the role.
Mr Houchen won the first Tees Valley mayoral election in 2017 with one of his big pledges being to revitalise Teesside International Airport.
The mayor leads the Tees Valley Combined Authority which covers the five boroughs of Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, and Stockton.
Mr Houchen said he was "overwhelmed and humbled" by the result and he would "fight the region's corner" to ensure it got what it deserved from government.
He secured 121,964 votes (73%) compared with Ms Jacobs' 45,641 (27%), with a further 1,056 papers rejected.
There was a 34% turn out.
Mr Houchen is a solicitor who previously represented Yarm and Kirklevington on Stockton Borough Council.
He lives in Yarm with his wife Rachel, a French teacher at a local secondary school.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.