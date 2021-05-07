BBC News

Tees Valley Mayor election: Conservative Ben Houchen retains role

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightCONSERVATIVES
image captionBen Houchen has retained the position he first won in 2017

Conservative Ben Houchen has been re-elected as Tees Valley Mayor.

He beat Labour's Jessie Joe Jacobs, the only other candidate for the role.

Mr Houchen won the first Tees Valley mayoral election in 2017 with one of his big pledges being to revitalise Teesside International Airport.

The mayor leads the Tees Valley Combined Authority which covers the five boroughs of Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, and Stockton.

Mr Houchen said he was "overwhelmed and humbled" by the result and he would "fight the region's corner" to ensure it got what it deserved from government.

He secured 121,964 votes (73%) compared with Ms Jacobs' 45,641 (27%), with a further 1,056 papers rejected.

There was a 34% turn out.

image captionThere were only two candidates vying to be Tees Valley Mayor

Mr Houchen is a solicitor who previously represented Yarm and Kirklevington on Stockton Borough Council.

He lives in Yarm with his wife Rachel, a French teacher at a local secondary school.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: May 7, 2021, 14:22 GMT

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.