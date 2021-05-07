BBC News

Northumbria PCC 2021: Labour's Kim McGuinness retains role

Published
image copyrightSimon Greener
image captionKim McGuinness was first elected Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner in 2019

Labour's Kim McGuinness has retained her position as Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

She won ahead of Conservative Duncan Crute, Liberal Democrat Peter Maughan and independent Julian Kilburn.

Ms McGuinness was first elected the force's PCC in July 2019 after the resignation of Dame Vera Baird.

No candidate scored the required 50% or more of first choice votes so voters' second preferences were then taken into account.

In the first round, Ms McGuinness secured 179,021 (47%) votes ahead of Mr Crute's 118,543 (31%), Mr Kilburn's 45,567 (12%) and Mr Maughan's 40,955 (10%).

The bottom two candidates were then eliminated for the second preference count.

After the second counts, Ms McGuinness had 206,467 votes (60%) to Mr Crute's 139,875 (40%).

There was a 37% turnout this year compared to just 15% in 2019.

In 2019, Ms McGuinness won by almost 6,000 votes while this time it was more than 66,000.

image captionNo candidate secured more than 50% of the first choice votes

Northumbria Police is the largest police force in the North East covering Sunderland, Gateshead and Newcastle and up through Northumberland to the Scottish border.

The PCC position had previously been held by Labour's Dame Vera since its creation in 2012.

The elections were due to take place in May 2020 but were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms McGuinness will serve a three-year term until 2024 due to the year lost to Covid-19.

