Darlington Council apology over duplicate postal votes
- Published
Hundreds of people have been sent duplicate postal votes for Thursday's elections, a council has admitted.
Darlington Borough Council has apologised after extra packs were sent to 370 voters across the borough.
The authority blamed "printer error" and said it would make sure no-one was able to vote more than once.
Returning officer Luke Swinhoe said he was "very sorry that this situation has arisen and for the concerns it will create".
Mr Swinhoe said: "We have screening measures in place to ensure the integrity of the election which will identify if anyone attempts to vote more than once in the same election."
Missing votes
The council said the people receiving the duplicate packs had all registered to vote in the same period.
Anyone receiving a second pack was asked to return it in an envelope marked "Duplicate PV", it added.
The authority also asked anyone expecting a postal voting pack and who had not yet received one at all to get in touch.
Meanwhile, some voters in County Durham have complained they have not yet been sent their postal votes.
Durham City resident Laura Fleming said packs were due on about 19 April but had not arrived.
She said it would be unfair if some people were left unable to vote.
