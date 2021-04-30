Middleton-In-Teesdale: Men rescued from disused mine
- Published
Two men had to be rescued when they became trapped half a mile (805m) underground in a disused mine.
Crews were called to High Skears, Middleton-In-Teesdale, at around 13:00 BST, after the alarm was raised by a third man who managed to get to safety.
The "extremely complex" rescue was carried out in "challenging conditions", County Durham and Darlington Fire Service said.
Both the men in difficulty made it above ground unharmed.
The rescue, near Barnard Castle, County Durham, was led by the Cumbria Ore Mines Rescue Unit.
Four specialist teams were also called to the scene from the North East Ambulance Service.
Phil Innis from the fire service said: "Luckily, both men were rescued safely and uninjured and I'd like to thank our crews and all of the agencies involved their professionalism in what was an extremely complex rescue in challenging conditions."
Meanwhile, a woman and four children got into difficulty in deep mud on an embankment in a ravine near to Cornfield Garth, Peterlee.
The fire service said the rescue was "extremely complex and dangerous" as it was in a "difficult location".
Crews, who were called about 14:00 BST, used specialist equipment to reach the group to ensure they were brought to safety across "unstable ground".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.