William and Kate hands on with sheep in Little Stainton farm visit

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Duchess of Cambridge got hands on with some of Manor Farm's livestock

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge handled sheep and took turns driving a tractor during their first public engagement since Prince Philip's death.

Prince William and Catherine visited a farm in Little Stainton near Darlington to discuss sustainable farming, climate change and mental health.

Their trip to Manor Farm came two days before their 10th wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, the Queen held a virtual audience for ambassadors from Latvia and Ivory Coast.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked relaxed during their visit

Two weeks of mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh ended on Friday for the Royal Family and William and Catherine were out of their black mourning outfits and dressed casually for the countryside.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionCatherine was introduced to some of the farm's sheep by nine-year-old Clover

The duke and duchess were taken on a tour of the cattle, calving and lambing sheds by the owners of the family-run farm, Clare Wise and Stewart Chapman.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionFarmers Clare Wise and Stewart Chapman showed the couple their cattle

A Kensington Palace spokesman said the farmers spoke about "their particular focus on protecting the health and welfare of their livestock".

image copyrightPA Media
image captionBoth Prince William and Catherine took turns behind the wheel of a tractor

Also discussed were "grass monitoring, land rotation and feed sampling".

The royal couple then met local farmers from the National Farmers Union to discuss their experiences of the last year including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on farmers' mental health and the challenges of balancing home-schooling with farming.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe duke and duchess were given tips on keeping sheep happy by the farmers' children Clover and Penelope

